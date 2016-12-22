There you have it :Netizens gift PM Modi his own 2017 calender
NewDelhi,Dec22: And there you have it.Netizens are so impressed with PM Narendra Modi and his policies that they decided to dedicate the PM with his own 2017 calender.
The PM is credited for spearheading the Bharath Swachh Abhiyan
He is especially jubilant in education and support of the girl child
He is extremely conscious of improvement in defence technology for country’s growth and sovereignty
The PM also launched schemes for the elderly like Jan Dhan Yojna and pension schemes
The PM is a massive promoter of yoga and spiritual life in India and the world
He has a definite vision for the country’s growth
Along with going forward the PM takes care that the heritage of India is not lost and destroyed
He is a common man’s PM.Extending a helping hand to the little guy.
He believes in change through mass movement
He hold pride in being the voice of the all Indians
India’s rise as a world power is his hope!