Nevada’s Burning Man festival turns tragic after man dives into the blazing effigy,dies

Nevada,Sept5:The famous festival in Nevada, the Burning Man saw a tragic incident when a man dived into the effigy evading security to the horror of thousands of onlookers.

Although he was pulled from the inferno, he died later been taken to the hospital.

More than 70,000 who attend the Black Rock Desert every year finds the burning of the huge wooden statue as one of the biggest highlights of the festival. This year, while the crowds were busy watching, a man dodged the security and the firefighters, ran towards the flaming structure, and jumped into the flames.

Burning Man is an annual gathering that takes place at Black Rock City—a temporary city erected in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. The event is described as an experiment in community and art, influenced by 10 main principles: “radical” inclusion, self-reliance, and self-expression, as well as community cooperation, civic responsibility, gifting, decommodification, participation, immediacy, and leaving no trace.

Thanks to the prompt action of the emergency services who rescued the man by airlifting him from the fire but died of severe burnt in the hospital later.

The festival said in a statement,“At approximately 10.30pm Saturday evening, a male participant at the annual Burning Man event in northern Nevada broke through a safety perimeter and ran into a fire.

“Black Rock City fire personnel rescued him from the fire. The individual was treated on the scene, transported to the on-site medical facility and airlifted to a burn treatment center.”

Burning Man festival is one of the most popular festivals of the region and the event is described as a “temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance”.

