Never asked Raheel Sharif to help me to leave Pakistan: Pervez Musharraf

Islamabad, Dec 27: Days after he made headlines by saying that Pakistan’s ex-army chief General Raheel Sharif had helped him exit the country, former dictator Pervez Musharraf claimed that he had not sought any assistance from him and that his statement was distorted by the media.

“No one approached me, nor did I approach anyone… Raheel Sharif did not discuss anything with me, nor did I send him any request,” Musharraf said in an interview to a TV channel.

He said his last week’s statement to Dunya News was “distorted” by the media.

Musharraf in a talk show on Dunya News last week had said: “Well he (Raheel Sharif) did help me and I am absolutely clear and grateful. I have been his boss and I have been the army chief before him…He helped out, because the cases are politicised, they put me on the ECL, they turned it into a political issue.”

When asked about the military’s influence on domestic politics, he today said: “All institutions in Pakistan work together with each other… I’ve served in the army for over 40 years.”