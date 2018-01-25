Never-ending Padmaavat row, now FB Live screening by Jatt team

In an already sad state of events, things go even worse for Padmaavat. The Facebook page Jatto ka Jatt started facebook live streaming of Padmvaati. Under the name ‘Jatt team‘ somebody, whose identity yet remains to be verified went FB Live of the movie screening

And have been gaining a lot of views and shares.

The Page has started live streaming from a theatre that showing Padmvaat and followers of the page is celebrating it as a Rajput victory.

Page admins have announced about the live streaming on the page before and now the live streaming is continuing without any interruptions.