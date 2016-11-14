New Administration: Donald Trump names top aides

Washington, Nov 14 : US President-elect Donald Trump has named two top advisers to his administration, tapping Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus as his new Chief of Staff and his campaign CEO Steve Bannon as chief strategist and senior counsellor.

“Steve and Reince are highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign and led us to a historic victory. Now I will have them both with me in the White House as we work to make America great again,” Trump said in a statement on Sunday.

The campaign statement, which listed Bannon’s role first, referred to the two men as “equal partners”, CNN reported.

“Bannon and Priebus will continue the effective leadership team they formed during the campaign, working as equal partners to transform the federal government, making it much more efficient, effective and productive,” the statement said.

Priebus is among the longest serving chairmen of the Republican Party, and has generally been popular amid different factions within the party.

He is largely credited with building the ground game that elected Trump and with helping to unite his party after a divisive primary that resulted in many Republicans shunning Trump’s nomination, according to sources.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had last week urged Trump to pick Priebus, a source told CNN.

Trump’s son-in-law and top advisor, Jared Kushner, has also said privately he is supportive of that decision.

After the announcement, a spokesman for Ryan said the speaker was pleased by the decision.

“The speaker is very happy for his friend and ready to get to work,” said Doug Andres, his spokesman.

