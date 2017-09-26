New airline Thai Lion Air starts services for Mumbai-Bangkok, return trip from September 27 at just Rs,13000

Mumbai, September 26: Planning to travel Bangkok from Mumbai this festive season? Then, there is a good news as Thai Lion Air which is an associate company of Jakarta-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Lion Air will start its flight services between Mumbai and Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport from September 27. according to reliable sources, the flight will operate twice a week and from October 29.

The Don Mueang International Airport is a hub to other low cost carriers like Nok Air, New Gen Airways, NokScoot, R Airlines, Siam Air, Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X. So with the introduction of Thai Lion Air, those who are travelling from Mumbai can expect budget-friendly onward connections to destinations like Phuket, Singapore, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Krabi, Ko Samui, Ho Chi Minh and Chiang Mai.

The promotional fare of tickets between October 14 and October 21 are sold out but Mumbai-Bangkok return Economy tickets are still available at Indonesian Rupiah 2,663,000 that is Rs 13,000 between November 22 and November 29. The fare for the New Year’s eve that is Indonesian Rupiah 3,685,700 that is Rs 18,000 are also available between December 27 and January 3, 2018. The fare also includes the cost of the baggage up to 20 kgs excluding food.