New app ‘Donald Trump Insult Generator’ mocks everyone

December 30, 2016 | By :
US President Trump would ask China to compel Pakistan to fight against Afghan Taliban, other terror groups

Washington D C, December 30: Here is an app in insult people in the voice of United States of America President-elect Donald Trump

Because the Republican presidential candidate hasn’t gotten around to mocking everyone in the world just yet

Perhaps no presidential candidate in history has wielded the put-down quite like Donald Trump. John McCain’s a “dummy.” John Kasich is “desperate.” Rick Perry “needs new glasses.” Karl Rove is “a total loser.” Lindsey Graham, Trump said Tuesday as he announced the South Carolina Senator’s cell phone number on live television, is a “stiff. What a stiff.”

The list goes on.

Feeling left out that Trump hasn’t gotten around to insulting you or your friends? Here’s an app for that. Built on the real-live insults taken from the would-be President’s Twitter feed, @RealDonaldTrump, the generator below provides a Trump insult for everyone.

Click here, if yo want to try this.

Top