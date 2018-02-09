New Apple iPhones have a ‘secret’ that previous versions did not have

In a new support document, Apple has stated that the headline-grabbing battery and performance problems which have seen it face numerous class action lawsuits and enquiries from governments around the world, will not affect the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It explained:

“iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models use a more advanced hardware and software design that provides a more accurate estimation of both power needs and the battery’s power capability to maximize overall system performance. This allows a different performance management system that more precisely allows iOS to anticipate and avoid an unexpected shutdown. As a result, the impacts of performance management may be less noticeable on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.”

Apple does go on to warn that: “Over time, the rechargeable batteries in all iPhone models will diminish in their capacity and peak performance and will eventually need to be replaced”, but the benefit is clear: don’t expect the company’s new iPhones to face the same degree of performance throttling as the iPhones which have come before.

Apple has also attempted to promote this message via a second avenue: iOS. The latest iOS 11.3 beta introduces the long-awaited battery monitoring and manual performance controls Apple promised in response to the throttling debacle. But for the reasons Apple makes above, they have not been made available to iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus owners.