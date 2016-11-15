New Arrival : Porsche Macan R4 launched,  Bookings open for a deposit of Rs 10 lakhs

Mumbai, Nov 15: Porsche Macan lineup in India has got itself an all-new variant in the form of Macan R4, which has been launched at a price tag of Rs 76.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

Being one of the most accessible Macan, it joins the other variants which include the S Diesel, Turbo and Turbo with the performance package.

The Macan R4 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that delivers around 250 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque, which comes mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

What this means in simple words is that the car will do 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.7 seconds and go all the way to 229 km/h.

The car looks like proper premium SUV which, thanks to the bold front-end design will have an unmistakable presence on road. Something that you would want from a car at this price.

In terms of features, the car comes with cruise control, lane-departure warning, automatic boot release, three-zone climate control and an 8-way infotainment screen.

There’s also the option of having the sunroof, 21-inch wheels and Porsche’s Connect Plus infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – as optional add-ons.

At this price tag, the Porsche Macan R4 competes with the likes of the recently launched Jaguar F-Pace.

Porsche dealerships will be accepting bookings for the Macan R4 for a deposit of Rs 10 lakhs and the deliveries are expected to begin soon.