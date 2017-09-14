New ASUS Zenfone 4 ‘Selfie Series’ priced at Rs. 9,999, available on sale from September 21, exclusively on Flipkart

New Delhi, September 14: The Taiwan-based Smartphone ASUS on Thursday revealed the Zenfone 4 Selfie Series Android smartphones with high-quality, dual front-facing cameras and intuitive yet powerful image processing software aimed at the selfie buffs priced at Rs 9,999.

The all-new SelfieMaster app lets users apply real-time beautification effects to selfies, videos, and live-streams, and the cameras’ beauty mode enables professional-quality adjustments – such as skin softening, eye enhancement and facial-feature balancing – with just a few taps. With its combination of dual cameras and beautification features, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series provides the best all-round selfie photography experiences.

“Today, clicking a selfie is about more than just the likes and retweets. It is about keeping a journal of cherished memories and capturing treasured moments with loved ones. We understand the importance of making that perfect we-statement every time, anywhere, so we bring to you ZenFone 4 Selfie series. With beautification built into everything, Zenfone 4 Selfie series is the best way to click #TheBigSelfie,” said Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia and Country Head, System Business Group – ASUS India.

Three new flagship devices were unveiled as part of the ‘Selfie Series’. ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro: ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro – the flagship model of the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series – comprises of a 24MP DuoPixelselfie camera with a ƒ/1.8aperture Sony IMX362 dual-pixel image sensor with 1.4µm pixel size (the largest pixel size yet), and ASUS SuperPixel Engine that enables users to capture 2X-brighter low-light selfies and astonishingly detailed 4K UHD selfie videos.

ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro also comes with a 120 degree super-wide-angle wefie camera that makes it easy to fit multiple people or the surrounding environment into the shot, perfect for social occasions and travel. The front Softlight LED flash ensures the user captures true skin tones. The 16MP camera with Sony IMX351 sensor at the rear supports EIS and 4K Videos along with RAW file support.

ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by a 64-bit, 2GHz, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and desktop-grade Adreno 506 graphics to deliver smooth and responsive camera performance for the best photography experiences, as well as run the latest apps and games with ease. The 3000mAh-battery powered phone ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is available in three beautiful colors: Rouge Red, Sunlight Gold and Deepsea Black, and is priced at Rs. 9,999. ZenFone 4 Selfie(Dual Camera Version) features dual front-facing cameras, including a high-resolution, 20MP main selfie camera with a ƒ/2.0 aperture and 8MP 120° wide-angle wefie camera. A Softlight LED flash delivers the perfect amount of fill light in low-light conditions, softening skin texture and bringing out true skin tones to make selfies look their best.

In addition to its dual selfie cameras, ZenFone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera Version) features a rear 16MP camera with LED flash to let users capture every precious moment with vivid clarity and stunning detail. Its phase-detection autofocus system works in just few seconds to help ensure that users get the shot they want, every time. Additional camera features include Pro mode that enables exposures of up to 32 seconds, and Full-HD video recording with electronic image-stabilization (EIS) for detailed, shake-free videos.

ZenFone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera Version) is available in four beautiful colors: Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink, and Deepsea Black, and is priced at Rs.13, 999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale from September 21 to 24 and Rs. 14,999 otherwise.

ZenFone 4 Selfie: ZenFone 4 Selfie features an amazing high-resolution ƒ/2.0 13MP camera that captures high-quality selfies. It can also capture super-wide 140° panoramic selfies with the super-easy Selfie Panorama mode. A Softlight LED flash delivers the perfect amount of fill light in low-light conditions, softening skin texture and bringing out true skin tones to make selfies look their best.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie features a rear, high-resolution 13MP camera with fast phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash, for capturing every precious moment with vivid clarity and stunning detail, and features EIS for videos.

ZenFone 4 Selfie comes with a triple-slot tray that accepts two SIM cards for dual data connections, with speeds of up to 150Mbps and an additional Micro-SD slot to expand storage by up to 2TB.

ZenFone 4 Selfie is available in four beautiful colors: Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink, and Deepsea Black, and is priced at Rs. 23,999. Additionally, the users of ZenFone 4 Selfie series can now avail up to 100GB additional 4G data, as part of its partnership with reliance Jio. Additionally, Flipkart will offerattractive exchange and assured Buyback Guarantee across all the three variants from the ZenFone 4 Selfie series. ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Series will be available on sale from September 21, exclusively on Flipkart. (ANI)