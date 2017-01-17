New challenge to Sasikala, Deepa Jayakumar enters politics, detailed announcement on February 24

Chennai, Jan 17: Former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s neice Deepa Jayakumar has announced her emergence as a politician by starting a new political party in Tamil Nadu. Jayalalithaa’s neice Deepa Jayakumar will remind anyone with the figure of Jayalalithaa who has a close resemblance to her aunt. Posters across Chennai shows her in sari similar to the ones worn by Jayalalithaa.

While talking to media, Deepa Jayakumar stated that she she is starting a new chapter of life. She added that she would make Tamil the best place in Asia and would ensure the best schemes to the people of Tamil Nadu.

The next big move of her would be made on February 24th. She added that she would follow Amma’s path.

42-year-old Deepa, the daughter of Jayalalithaa’s only brother late Jayakumar, has chosen January 17 – AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s 100th birth anniversary – to make her intention to contest VK Sasikala taking over the legacy of ‘Amma’.

Along with scores of her supporters, Deepa is heading to the MGR and Jayalalithaa memorial at Marina Beach to pay tributes. London-educated Deepa first shot into limelight when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet her aunt Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised for 75 days. Later, she also alleged that she was not allowed to attend Jayalalithaa’s funeral in December.

Scores of people including many AIADMK supporters have been thronging her Thyagaraya Nagar to urge her to play an active role in politics and carry forward the work done by her late aunt Jayalalithaa.

And, slowly but surely, Deepa has morphed into a lookalike of her aunt Jayalalithaa.

The style of wrapping sari to speaking in a soft calculated manner to how she waves to supporters from the balcony of her house, Deepa appears to have taken a conscious decision to follow in footsteps of her aunt.

When Deepa will speak on her political plans later in the day, it will be akin to blowing the revolt bugle against ‘Chinna Amma’ Sasikala.

