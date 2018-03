Patna, Feb 22 (IANS) Nalanda University’s new Chancellor, Vijay Bhatkar, will visit the upcoming campus at Rajgir in Bihar on March 1.

It will be his first visit after he was appointed the Chancellor, officials said.

The university is coming up in Rajgir, 12 km from where the ancient Nalanda University stood till the 12th century when an invading Turkish army razed it.

–IANS

ik/mr