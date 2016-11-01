New Controversy for ADHM : Mohammed Rafi’s son slams Karan Johar for for insulting his late father

Mumbai, Nov 1 : Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi’s son Shahid Rafi has slammed Karan Johar for insulting his late father in the filmmaker’s latest movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

Shahid has criticized Karan for including a dialogue in the film that he found insulting to his star father.

In the movie, actress Anushka Sharma says: “Mohammed Rafi gaate nahi, rote the (Mohammed Rafi used to cry, not sing).

Shahid told IANS: “This is so insulting. I am ashamed of Karan Johar. I didn’t expect this from him at all. My dad has sung songs for Karan’s father (Yash Johar) and this is what he has done now. I haven’t seen the film yet.

“Whoever has written this dialogue is an idiot. He doesn’t know who Rafi saab was. He was the most versatile singer. How can he write such crap about a legendary singer?”

Shahid is expecting an apology from Karan.

He said: “The damage has been done. So many people have watched the film. I don’t think he is even going to edit that part. All I expect from Karan is an apology letter from him.”

Talking about his father’s fans, he said: “It’s been 36 years and still his fan following is only increasing day by day. People tend to forget singers in just a few days but look at my father’s body of work and his fan followers.

“I have received close to 9,000 messages on my Facebook account from my father’s fans who are ready to protest against this. His fans will protest on November 2.”

Mohammed Rafi, who has delivered innumerable hit songs like “Kya hua tera wada”, “Baharon phool barsao”, “Likhe jo khat tujhe” and “Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko”, died in 1980.

The late singer had worked with producer Yash Johar in the 1980 film “Dostana” for which he sang “Mere dost qissa yeh kiya” and “Salamat rahe dostana”.

–IANS