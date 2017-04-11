New crack develops on Anna Salai, heavy traffic, vehicles diverted

Chennai/Tamil Nadu: Yesterday after a big crater emerged on Anna Salai catching an MTC bus and a car, the arterial road saw a long crack on Tuesday. Due to the unexpectedly formed crack between Gemini Flyover and Thousand Lights, traffic was diverted. Consequently, there was traffic congestion of vehicles and office-goers.

“The Chennai Metro Rail employees and civic workers swung into action and started repairing the crack. Today’s spot is very close to the place where the road caved in on Sunday afternoon,” eyewitnesses said.

On Sunday, workers closed the huge crater with concrete paste poured into the hole. After that, Metro Rail workers covered the crater and relaid the road. The work came to an end on Monday morning.

Approximately, there were 30 passengers on the bus. They escaped due to the swift action of the driver who alerted them and asked to get down soon after he noticed the bus sinking. Otherwise, a huge mishap would have occurred.