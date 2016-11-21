New Delhi: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi Visits ATMs, Speaks To People

New Delhi, Nov 21: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visited several ATMs in the national capital this morning where he interacted with people standing in long queues to withdraw new currency.

Before heading to Parliament, Gandhi visited ATMs in several areas including Anand Parbat, Zakhira, Inderlok and Jahangirpuri where he enquired from people about the difficulties being faced by them following the Centre’s decision to withdraw Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

However, this was not Gandhi’s first visit to an ATM after the big announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

He had landed up at Parliament Street branch of State Bank of India here on November 11 and stood in the queue with the people there to exchange demonetised currency notes with new ones.

Last week as well he had made an unscheduled brief stop at an ATM in suburban Vakola in Mumbai and interacted with the people standing in a queue.

Mr Gandhi who has been critical of the demonetisation move had launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister saying he was “laughing” while people were dying in queues outside banks and ATMs to withdraw money and the move will turn out to be a “big scam”.

He had also claimed that many economists including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had found the decision to withdraw the high-value tenders to be without rationale and the government did not seem to be going after the “big players” in black money like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi.