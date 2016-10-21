New Delhi : Fire in Yes Bank Dwarka branch

New Delhi, Oct 21 : A fire broke out in Yes Bank’s Dwarka Sector 12 branch on Friday morning, police said.

“The bank caught fire today in the morning. The amount of loss can’t be determined as yet. We are examining the CCTV footage to find the cause,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra kumar told reporters here.

The Fire Brigade received a call at 7.15 a.m.

One fire tender rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within an hour.

No casualties or injuries were reported, a fire official told IANS.

