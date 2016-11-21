New Delhi: Four Year old Girl sexually assaulted and murdered

New Delhi, Nov 21: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered, allegedly by unidentified persons in North West Delhi’s Keshavpuram here on Monday. The police said that the nail and bite marks on the girl’s body are signs of sexual assault which they suspect caused her death.

The suspects in the case have not been identified yet.

“There was no strangulation mark on the body which is why it is possible that the extensive injuries caused to her during the sexual assault could have proved fatal. The post-mortem report is awaited which will establish the cause of death,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.

The case was reported to the police around 7 a.m. on Monday when a relative of the victim spotted her body near the railway tracks close to Lawrence Road. The place is also close to the slum, where she lived with her family.

“It was lying abandoned in an unused old building near the tracks,” said Mr. Dumbere.

The victim had been missing since Sunday night and family members had been looking for her ever since, said the police.

A police team reached the spot and sent the girl’s body to a nearby hospital for post mortem.

A case of rape and murder has been registered at the Keshavpuram police station and further investigations are on. It is not clear yet whether there are any CCTV footage of the area is available but police are questioning the neighbours and relative of the victim as well as those residing close near the tracks for more clues.