New Delhi : National level kabaddi player Rohit Chillar’s wife commits suicide

New Delhi, Oct 18 : The 27-year-old wife of a national level kabaddi player committed suicide by hanging at her home here over alleged strained relations with her husband, police said on Tuesday.

Lalita, the wife of Rohit Chillar, was found dead on Monday evening at around 7.30 p.m in Nangloi’s Ashok Mohalla in West district by her father.

In her suicide note, Lalita wrote that she was forced to stay alone and was upset with the frequent visits out of the city of her husband, who plays in the position of rider in the Kabaddi Premier League, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vijay Kumar told ILT.

Lalita’s father, Karan Singh, informed the police of the suicide. Chillar was in Mumbai when Lalita committed suicide.

Her marriage to Chillar in March last year was her second. She was staying alone while her in-laws stayed in Kanjhawala in Delhi.

“Lalita also alleged in the note that she was asked by her husband to leave him for his happiness, and thus she took this step,” DCP said.

“A SDM (sub divisional magistrate) enquiry has been set up into the matter. Police will register a case after the enquiry report comes,” the DCP added.