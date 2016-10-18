New Delhi : Odd-even had no impact says NGT to AAP Government

New Delhi, Oct 18: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to convene a meeting of concerned authorities to come up with a solution to tackle the worsening air quality in the national capital, after being told that the

odd-even scheme has not helped in curbing pollution.

The direction to hold such a meeting soon was given by a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar to the Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and other stakeholders.

The order came after Central Pollution Control Board said there was no improvement in air quality in Delhi during the second week of the odd-even scheme in April.

In fact, as per its report, the ambient air quality in Delhi during the odd-even implementation period was found to have deteriorated further than the level when the restriction was not in force, it said.

“The counsel appearing for CPCB on instructions says there has been no improvement in ambient air quality of Delhi during implementation of odd-even scheme…The Chief Secretary, NCT of Delhi shall conduct a meeting in relation to ambient air quality in Delhi,” the bench said.

The matter was listed for next hearing on November 16.