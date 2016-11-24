New Delhi: Two killed in road accident

New Delhi, Nov 24 : A woman crossing the road was among two persons killed when a truck overturned over two cars here on Thursday, police said.

Five others, including a minor boy, were injured in the freak accident that took place around 7 a.m. when the truck, heading towards Punjabi Bagh, overturned on the cars taxiing on the other side of the carriageway.

Of the two occupants in one of the cars, one died at the spot while the other was critically wounded, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The woman who was crossing the road also died instantly. The officer said she has not been identified.

Four persons in the other car, including a four-year-old boy, received minor injuries. Residents of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, they were headed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

–IANS