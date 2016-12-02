New Delhi: Women’s bike rally to raise awareness on breast cancer

New Delhi, Dec 2: In an attempt to create more awareness about breast cancer, Fortis La Femme will be organising ‘Motarde’ — a women-s only bike rally here on December 4.

Breast cancer is now the most common cancer in most cities in India and Fortis La Femme had run a two-month-long special campaign across Delhi and Bengaluru wherein women were encouraged to learn about breast self-examination and go for mammography and breast checks by a clinician.

Fortis La Femme is leading the way towards boosting awareness of this disease and is happy to extend support, services and advice to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We see this as crucial to our single-minded campaign for women’s health and wellness,” said Anika Parashar, COO, Fortis La Femme in a statement.