New demand from Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

April 24, 2017 | By :

Mumbai, April 24: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wants the Bharat Ratna award for freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

While speaking at the closing function of a three-day long convention on Savarkar’s writings, the Sena president said the country’s highest civilian award should be bestowed upon the freedom fighter and the party will urge the opposition to back them on this demand.

“We all are together in demanding (Bharat Ratna for Savarkar) and some leaders of the opposition (in Maharashtra) also want the highest honor for Savarkar. We should now act to make this a reality,” Thackeray said.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Judge Loya’s death is a ‘serious issue’: Supreme Court
No other country has such pitiable condition in relation to their national anthem: Shiv Sena
Maharashtra violence: Shiv Sena tears into Centre
Shiv Sena mocks PM Modi’s digital push, saying his own MPs don’t wish him ‘good morning’ on Namo app
Shiv Sena rebukes Pakistan over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with family in Islamabad
‘Gujarat model’ of development has been shaken: Shiv Sena
Top