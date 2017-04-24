New demand from Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

Mumbai, April 24: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wants the Bharat Ratna award for freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

While speaking at the closing function of a three-day long convention on Savarkar’s writings, the Sena president said the country’s highest civilian award should be bestowed upon the freedom fighter and the party will urge the opposition to back them on this demand.

“We all are together in demanding (Bharat Ratna for Savarkar) and some leaders of the opposition (in Maharashtra) also want the highest honor for Savarkar. We should now act to make this a reality,” Thackeray said.