New evidence,CCTV footage ,30 bank lockers turn up in Bansal family suicide case

NEW DELHI,Oct4: Two days before top bureaucrat BK Bansal committed suicide in his Delhi home, his son, Yogesh, disclosed to tax officers that he had nearly 2.4 crores of black money.

Yogesh Bansal was found hanging with his father from ceiling fans on September 27. In July, Mr Bansal’s wife and daughter had killed themselves in the same flat after he was arrested on charges of accepting a bribe from a pharmaceutical company that was allegedly trying to buy its way out of an investigation.

The deaths of the entire family have stunned investigators, and the CBI is now looking at whether its officers may have harassed the Bansals, as alleged in suicide notes.

The tax filings by Yogesh Bansal prove that the family needed to pay about a crore on the money it had not declared; the CBI inquiry is probing whether this was a factor in their suicide.

Mr Bansal, 59, was Director General in the Corporate Affairs Ministry. He was being investigated by the CBI and had been released on bail. The suicides are being studied now based on the detailed notes the Mr Bansal and Yogesh Bansal left behind, in which they named five CBI officers for harassment and for torturing and abusing the women in the family.

The CBI is also studying footage from security cameras the day after Mr Bansal was arrested that show Yogesh Bansal and his mother at bank lockers. Sources in the CBI say the mother and son operated 19 of 30 lockers that day, which provoked a new round of raids at their home and other premises, which allegedly unearthed a vast amount of gold bars and silvers.

In an initial raid in July, the CBI had said it found cash that could not be accounted for at the Bansals’ home.

Yogesh Bansal had allegedly told the CBI that he would have to pay about a crore as tax on the black or undeclared money that he confessed to under a government amnesty scheme that ended last month. The day before hanging himself, Mr Bansal handed over the disclosure of hidden money to CBI men who think that he may have been advised that the move would help his case.

The CBI which has appointed Joint Director RP Aggarwal to investigate the group suicide says the inquiry will be completed soon. Sources say that when he applied successfully for bail, Mr Bansal told the court about his son’s “suicidal tendencies” and talked of his own “post-traumatic stress”, a reference to the suicides of his daughter and wife.