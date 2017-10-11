New generation of the Volkswagen Passat in India priced at Rs 29.99 lakh

Volkswagen has finally launched the new generation of the Passat in India and it’s priced at Rs29.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Passat will be available in two variants and sadly there’s no plug-in hybrid variant introduced yet. First unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show, the Volkswagen Passat followed the design language of the new age cars from VW. The wide stance and the sharper design made it look better than before. Though the car shares its underpinnings with the Skoda Superb, both cars look worlds apart. The new-gen Passat has taken nearly three years to come to India but the launch has been a much awaited one. We say this because we’ve already driven the car and know exactly what it’s all about.

The Passat is Volkswagen’s second major launch this year after the Tiguan SUV and shows that the company is not afraid to enter premium segments though the sales in these segments have suffered in India post the introduction of GST. The Passat is based on the same MQB platform as the Tiguan and local assembly of the car has already begun in India.

2017 volkswagen passat

(The cabin is a lovely looking thing as it’s clutter free and simple)

In its eighth generation, the Volkswagen Passat gets a sharper design language over its predecessor. Compared to its predecessor, the proportions are better with a longer wheelbase and a lower body. Characterized by horizontal lines, it features a crisp and angular shape. You also get a wide triple-slat grille, LED headlamps with signature DRLs and dynamic Light Assist feature.

At the rear, the up level LED taillights change their graphics from horizontal to vertical when the brakes are applied. The overall design looks smoother and clutter-free and the car looks longer as well. However, the new Passat is 2 mm shorter, but gets a 79 mm longer wheelbase. In the process, the new generation Passat gets shorter overhangs, while the model is also 12 mm wider and 14 mm lower than the previous model. The boot capacity has been increased by 26 litres to 586 litres.

2017 volkswagen passat

(A 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster makes it to the Passat)

The cabin is a lovely looking thing as it’s clutter free and simple. A 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster makes it to the Passat, shared with the Audi TT, while you also get the touchscreen infotainment system on the centre console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition to this, the sedan comes with new Park Assist, Head Up Display (HUD) unit, and a host of new safety features on board.

2017 volkswagen passat

(Volkswagen will not be bringing in the plug-in hybrid version of the Passat yet)

Under the hood, the new generation Volkswagen Passat will draw power from the 2-litre TDI four-cylinder diesel engine tuned to produce 174 bhp, while paired to a 6-speed DSG automatic transmission. There’s no manual transmission on offer. Sadly, due to the current taxation structure in India, Volkswagen will not be bringing in the plug-in hybrid version of the Passat yet, but it is on the cards. The all-new Volkswagen Passat will have a host of rivals to compete against including the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord as well as its Czech sibling the Skoda Superb.