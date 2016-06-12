New Guinness World Record set in Singapore in ‘Ghostbusters’ style

Singapore, June 12: It was a ghost’s day out in Singapore literally. A new Guinness World Record was set here on Sunday for the Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Ghosts at a Single Venue in the presence of “Ghostbusters” actress Melissa McCarthy and director Paul Feig.

McCarthy and Feig got a special welcome by the fans of “Ghostbusters” as they started their ‘ghostly’ affair here.

Feig is bringing back the story of the famous 1984 American supernatural horror comedy with eponymous name back on the silver screen but with a twist. Along with infusing advanced technology, Feig has replaced the male protagonists with female cast for the film.

The event was organised by Sony Pictures Entertainment in anticipation of the release of “Ghostbusters” — the much-anticipated reboot of the classic film, which will be finding its way into India in July.

Keeping in line with the film’s theme, fans of the classic film flocked at the venue — The Event Plaza at Marina Bay Sands here — dressed as ghosts, incorporating the franchise’s familiar “no ghost” icon into their outfits.

An adjudicator for Guinness World Records, which is the global authority on record-breaking achievement, confirmed that a total of 263 people dressed as ghosts claimed a new title for Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Ghosts at a Single Venue.

Rishi Nath, Guinness World Records Adjudicator, presented the official certificate to McCarthy and Feig amid loud cheers. Heavy downpour just before the event didn’t dampen the spirit of fans, but only added to the anticipation.

It was a flashback tour for many attendees as they were greeted by two Stay Puft Marshmallow Man along with sounds of revamped song “Who you gonna call” streaming through.

And there was something special in store for attendees as well — from a hand fan with ‘no ghost’ icon, “Ghostbusters” merchandise like T-shirt and cap.

There was a water show as well which turned out to be a canvas to walk the audience through some of the glimpses of the upcoming film. The story for the water show was woven together using colourful lights with hues of red, yellow and neon green and sound effects.

Talking about her trip, McCarthy said: “This is my first time here and it won’t be my last time…The people are really warm and friendly. I love it.”

McCarthy also emphasised that the rest of the cast might not be present at the event physically, but were a part of the event “in spirit”.

The actress, who is known for extraordinary knack of making people laugh with her roles, shared that the first time all the female actresses got fully dressed “everything about the film felt right.”

Feig was in ebullient spirits as he broke into an impromptu gig when the record was announced.

About the movie, Feig told movie buffs to watch out for “sweet ghosts” and “hilarious scares”.

Feig, who is known for films like “Bridesmaids” and “Spy”, is bringing his take to the supernatural comedy by working with actors like McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth.

The film is produced by Ivan Reitman and Amy Pascal, and written by Katie Dippold & Paul Feig, based on the 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” an Ivan Reitman film, written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.