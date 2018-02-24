New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms

Washington D.C, February 24: The US government on Friday announced a new H-IB visa measure that could make the attainment of the visa more tougher. This new measure by the Donald Trump administration is likely to hit various Indian firms in the United States.

According to the new policy, the Indian firms seeking visas for their employees will have to make one more clarification to prove that its H-1B employee at a third-party worksite has specific and non-qualifying speculative assignments in a specialty occupation.

The policy memorandum published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) states that they may request detailed documentation to ensure that a legitimate employer-employee relationship is maintained while an employee is working at a third-party work site.

The updated policy is to foster Trump’s “Buy American and Hire American” strategy which is intended at protecting the interests of US workers.