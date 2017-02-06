New HAL products to dazzle at Aero India 2017

February 6, 2017 | By :
New HAL products to dazzle at Aero India 2017

Bengaluru, Feb 6 : Defence major HAL’s key indigenous products HTT-40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft), first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132, named as Hawk-i, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and Light
Combat Helicopter (LCH) will fly at the 11th edition of the Aero India 2017 being held here from February 14 to 18.
HAL Chairman and Managing Director Suvarna Raju said ”HAL is geared-up to display recent advancements in fixed and rotary wing segments.”

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Check out how ‘Entrupy app’ can determine the authenticity of any product you buy!
HAL test pilots flew an upgraded Jaguar fighter aircraft fitted with an active electronically scanned array radar in Bengaluru
Banking Ombudsman Scheme under which banks could be penalised for mis-selling third-party products like insurance and mutual funds via mobile or electronic banking
HAL to maintain electronic warfare system
IAF gets Netra, indigenous Airborne Early Warning system at Aero India 2017
Maharashtra FDA directs junk food brands and food courts to label products containing caffeine
Top