New HAL products to dazzle at Aero India 2017

Bengaluru, Feb 6 : Defence major HAL’s key indigenous products HTT-40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft), first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132, named as Hawk-i, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and Light

Combat Helicopter (LCH) will fly at the 11th edition of the Aero India 2017 being held here from February 14 to 18.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director Suvarna Raju said ”HAL is geared-up to display recent advancements in fixed and rotary wing segments.”