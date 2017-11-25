New health insurance scheme for all citizens to be rolled out by Punjab govt, says health minister Brahm Mohindra 

Patiala/Punjab, November 25: A new health insurance scheme will be rolled out that will cover all the citizens of the state as announced by Brahm Mohindra, the Punjab Health and Welfare Minister on Friday.

While addressing at a seminar at the Punjabi University, Brahm Mohindra said that the intent of the government is clear that is to provide cost-effective quality health services to all. This objective cannot be achieved without enhancing government hospitals.

Brahm Mohindra further mentioned that the present health insurance policy has failed to give desired results. It is because as most of the impaneled institutions are either private hospitals or medical colleges making maximum benefits out of it and further compelling the insurances companies to withdraw from the scheme.

The health insurance policy is being drafted and very soon the Chief Minister will chair a meeting to finalize it. In order to begin, the below poverty line families to be covered under the policy, but afterwards the residents of the state will be covered.

Brahm Mohindra added that the government is planning to open out five new medical colleges under the public sector.

