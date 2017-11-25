New health insurance scheme for all citizens to be rolled out by Punjab govt, says health minister Brahm Mohindra 

Patiala/Punjab, November 25: A new health insurance scheme will be rolled out that will cover all the citizens of the state as announced by Brahm Mohindra, the Punjab Health and Welfare Minister on Friday.

While addressing at a seminar at the Punjabi University, Brahm Mohindra said that the intent of the government is clear that is to provide cost-effective quality health services to all. This objective cannot be achieved without enhancing government hospitals.

@BrahmMohindra sir i appreciate your govt move to initiate process of opening new medical colleges in state Pl.also construct one out of 5 in gurdaspur distt as it lacks basic med.facilities since independence. Priority be given to backward areas Pl. Thanks for initiative. — Ashok Kumar Saini (@AshokKumarsao) November 10, 2017

Brahm Mohindra further mentioned that the present health insurance policy has failed to give desired results. It is because as most of the impaneled institutions are either private hospitals or medical colleges making maximum benefits out of it and further compelling the insurances companies to withdraw from the scheme.

The process to open 5 new Medical Colleges in the state has been initiated and the foundation stone for one such Medical College to be set up at Mohali would be laid down soon.It is after the gap of nearly 60 years that a new Government Medical College is being open in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/b80oMNzu6R — Brahm Mohindra (@BrahmMohindra) November 10, 2017

The health insurance policy is being drafted and very soon the Chief Minister will chair a meeting to finalize it. In order to begin, the below poverty line families to be covered under the policy, but afterwards the residents of the state will be covered.

Brahm Mohindra added that the government is planning to open out five new medical colleges under the public sector.