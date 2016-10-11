New Hyundai Tucson SUV to be released in Nov2016

NewDelhi,Oct11:Motor heads might be a little disappointed as Hyundai Motor India Limited has postponed the launch of its much awaited SUV- the Tucson. The new crossover was slated to launch on October 24th, the revised launch date as of now remains unknown. At this year’s Auto Expo Hyundai gave us more than a whiff of how the Tucson 2016 was ready to swipe us off our feet by creating a niche segment. For those unaware, first-gen Tucson debuted in the country in 2005, owing to poor demand it was discontinued within five years. The third generation SUV was first showcased at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.

Owing to heavy localization (almost 50%), it is expected to be priced in between Rs 18 lakh to 25 lakh.

Minimum Rs. 18 lakh Maximum Rs. 25 lakh

Speculations are rife that the premium SUV might reach us by Mid-November 2016. Hyundai India has held back the launch for reasons unknown. If reports are to be believed the production constraint owing to the high demand of the new Elantra is the reason behind the delay.

New Hyundai Tucson 2016 India Specs

The Indian model will probably be equipped with VTVT 2.0-L petrol unit producing 150 bhp and 192 Nm; and CRDi 2.0-L diesel engine whose specification has not yet been revealed. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual and an automatic, and will be supported by a FWD (four-wheel-drive) system.

Petrol 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder VTVT Petrol Maximum power 150bhp @ 6400rpm Maximum torque 192Nm @ 4000rpm Diesel 2.0-litre Diesel Gearbox 6-speed Manual & Automatic Drivetrain system Front wheel drive

Hyundai Tucson 2016 Dimensions

Length 4475 mm Width 1850 mm Height 1645 mm Wheelbase 2670 mm Fuel tank capacity 513 litres Boot space 62 litres

Hyundai Tucson 2016 Interior

The spruced up all-black interior having silver trim on the center console and HVAC vents looks premium. The design however will remind you of the conventional layout. The leather-wrapped steering wheel having buttons on both spokes for dual-zone auto climate control as well as audio, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, ventilated 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, 4.2-inch driver information display and smart powered tailgate impart a wow factor to the interior. The 5-seat arrangement with ample space for front and rear seat occupants further makes it high on comfort and convenience.

Talking about its safety features, Tucson 2016 is equipped with six airbags, advanced electronic parking brake, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning system with lane assist, static cornering lights, automatic parking, tyre pressure monitoring system, drive mode selector, automatic parking and blind spot assist system.

Hyundai Tucson 2016 Exterior

Taking inspiration from the Santa Fe, the new premium SUV features Company’s evolved Fluidic Sculpture design philosophy. The SUV on tape measures 4475 mm in length, 1850 mm in width and 1654 mm in height. It offers wheelbase of 2670 mm and 62-L fuel tank capacity. The sloping roof-line, bold side creases, sculpted rear haunches and canted-forward wheel arches impart a masculine stance. The SUV looks fresh and contemporary with Hyundai’s trademark large hexagonal grille in chrome, sweptback LED headlamps, skid plates brushed in silver extended bonnet curves and stylish fog lamp enclosures along with two individual lighting elements.