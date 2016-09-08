New ISRO satellite launched

September 8, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 08: ISRO succesfully launched the advanced weather satellite INSAT-3DR on-board GSLV-F05 on Thursday.

The launch of the GSLV-F05 marks the tenth flight of Indias Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, designed to inject 2 to 2.5 ton class of satellites in geostationary orbits.
The rocket is almost 49 meters high — as much as a 17-floor building. It weighs 415 tons — as much as the combined weight of 80 full grown elephants.
India took 20 years to master this technology after Russia reneged on a deal to transfer the technology in the early 1990s at the behest of the US.
Tags: , ,
Related News
Here is the story of a humble farmer’s son’s journey to Indian Space agency chief
K Sivan, man behind putting 104 satellites into Orbit, appointed as ISRO chairman
ISRO to launch its 100th satellite on Jan 12
ISRO to launch navigation GPS satellite ‘IRNSS-1H ,part of the NavIC constellation
Women employees constituted 27 per cent of workforce in ISRO behind India’s acclaimed Mars Orbiter Mission
Space scientist and former Chairman of ISRO U R Rao passes away at 85
Top