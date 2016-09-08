New ISRO satellite launched

New Delhi, Sep 08: ISRO succesfully launched the advanced weather satellite INSAT-3DR on-board GSLV-F05 on Thursday.

The launch of the GSLV-F05 marks the tenth flight of Indias Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, designed to inject 2 to 2.5 ton class of satellites in geostationary orbits.

The rocket is almost 49 meters high — as much as a 17-floor building. It weighs 415 tons — as much as the combined weight of 80 full grown elephants.

India took 20 years to master this technology after Russia reneged on a deal to transfer the technology in the early 1990s at the behest of the US.