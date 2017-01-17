New ixigo flights app ease flight travellers hassles

Newdelhi , Jan 17: India’s leading travel meta player, ixigo has launched an all new version of its already popular Flights app. Available on both android and iOS, the app is packed with a host of new features, developed keeping in mind the convenience of flight travelers.

The idea is to give more power to air travelers, by simplifying the booking and post booking processes. With ixigo, one can compare and book flights from across 100 travel websites including MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, Musafir, Jet Airways, Spicejet, etc.

The various features of the ixigo Flights app cater to a user’s entire travel cycle, helping them at every step of the way, even after a booking has been made.

To begin with, when a user enters a date of travel during flight search, they will be presented with their very own smart ‘Holiday Calendar’ which highlights upcoming long weekends and festivals and also lets one know of the upcoming dates with lowest fares. What’s more is that if a user subscribes to the instant ‘Fare Alerts’ feature, they will be prompted as soon as the fare for their preferred flight sector drops, making sure they book at the cheapest price.

It doesn’t stop at ixigo helping users book the cheapest flight. Thanks to the ‘Flight Tracking’ feature, post booking, the app keeps a traveler updated about the status of the flight. The user will receive prompts in case of flight delays, cancellations etc. With the ‘Auto Web Check-in’ feature, users are also informed when the web check-in for their flight opens. Not just that, no matter what airline a user is travelling with, they can now web check-in directly through the app. It will only take a few seconds as ixigo prefills all the traveler details for them.

Apart from this, users can also take full advantage of other awesome features such as a dedicated ‘Help Center’ that not only answers all their frequently asked questions, but also allows users to add flight trips. By doing so they get access to a host of information regarding a specific trip, such as airline contact details, booking partner’s help desk, baggage information, etc. Users can also browse from over five lakh hotels around the world and book via the same app.

“ixigo is now the largest travel meta player in the country. We are also leading from the front in product innovation, making sure we solve all the pain points that a flight traveler may face in the course of their entire travel cycle. We are already getting a great response from our users towards the new app, with a 35 percent increase in our users Net Promoter Score,” said ixigo co-founder and CTO, Rajnish Kumar.

With the ixigo Trains App having recently been named the top ‘Made in India’ app for 2016 by Google, the new version of the Flights App also seems to be on the path to becoming every Indian flight traveler’s most loved app. (ANI-NewsVoir)