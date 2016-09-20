New Jersey woman finds rat head in Popeyes chicken meal

New Jersey,Sept20:A New Jersey woman may be too chicken to eat at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen again after finding what she claims is a rat head in her meal.

Rosemary Thomas, of Clifton Park, on Sunday posted an unappetizing photo of a meal on Facebook and said it came from a Popeyes in Harlem, where she was eating with her daughter, sister and niece.

“This is clearly a rat and they have the nerve to have a 5 rating by the Department of Health,” she wrote.

Thomas has not responded to Huffington Post requests for comment, but she wrote on Facebook that she took her daughter to an urgent care clinic because the experience made the girl sick to her stomach.

“Yesterday, she ate nothing all day,” Thomas wrote. “All she said she could think of was the rat head after she consumed the crispy part.”

Thomas also said she still had the rat head.

