New Jersey woman finds rat head in Popeyes chicken meal

New Jersey,Sept20:A New Jersey woman may be too chicken to eat at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen again after finding what she claims is a rat head in her meal.

Rosemary Thomas, of Clifton Park, on Sunday posted an unappetizing photo of a meal on Facebook and said it came from a Popeyes in Harlem, where she was eating with her daughter, sister and niece.

“This is clearly a rat and they have the nerve to have a 5 rating by the Department of Health,” she wrote.