New Jio phone to include Whatsapp, says Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, August 5: If you are planning to buy Jio phone, then be relieved as the phone would include ‘Whatsapp’ in it. Mukesh Ambani told that Whatsapp would be a less alternative version of the messaging application. Jio phone created a lot of excitement in the telecom market and all the features of the phone were not clear. Recollecting the relationship of the company with Facebook, it was said that Reliance Jio and Whatsapp would conquer the technical troubles and will perform best on Jio phone.

The Reliance Industries Limited launched the phone at the 40th Annual General Meeting by Mukesh Ambani. Pre-bookings would start from 24 August. Although the Jio phone would be free of cost, customers need to submit a refundable amount of Rs 1,500 as security money in the company. In addition, Jio phone would be loaded with Jio Apps supporting Youtube and Facebook too. The handset would perform on KaiOS, which is an operating system based on Firefox OS.

In India, Whatsapp is used by around 200 million people. Including an alternative version of Whatsapp in Jio phone would give an extra advantage to the handset.