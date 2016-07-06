Verbal Warrior Irani’s shift trends in Social Media

With Smriti Irani moving out from HRD Ministry, Brexit is not anymore a headline for the nation. In a major reshuffle in Union Cabinet on Tuesday, Smriti Irani was moved out of the HRD Ministry.

Irani will now head the textile ministry while Prakash Javadekar will replace him as the HRD minister.

And the latest decision by the Modi government to replace Smriti and assign new task has also made way for twitterattis to make her trend once again.

Smriti Irani will now have sufficient time to engage in Twitter brawls. Beta saral ab aram se grammar grammar khel sakte ho @PatelSaral007 — Mridul Bansal (@maddyb65) July 5, 2016

Newly inducted Anupriya Patel became Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare while MJ Akbar will be MoS External Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted 19 new faces, elevating Minister of State for Environment Prakash Javadekar to the cabinet and dropping five junior ministers.

All the 19 new ministers sworn in at a solemn function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barring RPI leader Ramdas Athawale of Maharashtra and Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel of Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the portfolio of the Union Council of Ministers

Prime Minister:

Narendra Modi

Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

Department of Atomic Energy

Department of Space

Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh: Home Affairs

Sushma Swaraj: External Affairs

Arun Jaitley: Finance Corporate Affairs

M Venkaiah Naidu: Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation |Information & Broadcasting

Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Road Transport and Highways Shipping

Manohar Parrikar: Defence

Suresh Prabhu: Railways

V. Sadananda Gowda: Statistics & Programme Implementation

Uma Bharati: Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

Najma A. Heptulla: Minority Affairs

Shri Ramvilas Paswan: Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

Kalraj Mishra: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Women & Child Development

Ananth Kumar: Chemicals & Fertilizers | Parliamentary Affairs

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Law & Justice | Electronics & Information Technology

Jagat Prakash Nadda: Health & Family Welfare

Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Civil Aviation

Anant Geete: Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises

Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Food Processing Industries

Narendra Singh Tomar: Rural Development | Panchayati Raj | Drinking Water & Sanitation

Chaudhary Birender Singh: Steel

Jual Oram: Tribal Affairs

Radha Mohan Singh: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Social Justice and Empowerment

Smriti Zubin Irani: Textiles

Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Science & Technology | Earth Sciences

Prakash Javadekar: Human Resource Development

Ministers of State

Rao Inderjit Singh: Planning (Independent Charge) | Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation

Bandaru Dattatreya: Labour & Employment (Independent Charge)

Rajiv Pratap Rudy: Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge)

Vijay Goel: Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) | Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

Shripad Yesso Naik: AAYUSH (Independent Charge)

Dharmendra Pradhan: Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)

Piyush Goyal: Power (Independent Charge) Coal (Independent Charge) New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge) Mines (Independent Charge)

Jitendra Singh: Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) Prime Minister’s Office Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Department of Atomic Energy Department of Space

Nirmala Sitharaman: Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)

Mahesh Sharma: Culture (Independent Charge) Tourism (Independent Charge)

Manoj Sinha: Communications (Independent Charge) Railways

Anil Madhav Dave: Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Independent Charge)

General V. K. Singh: External Affairs

Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Finance

Faggan Singh Kulaste: Health & Family Welfare

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority Affairs | Parliamentary Affairs

SS Ahluwalia: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare | Parliamentary Affairs

Ramdas Athawale: Social Justice & Empowerment

Ram Kripal Yadav: Rural Development

Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Giriraj Singh: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Home Affairs

G M Siddeshwara: Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises

Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi: Drinking Water & Sanitation

Rajen Gohain: Railways

Parshottam Rupala: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare | Panchayati Raj

MJ Akbar: External Affairs

Upendra Kushwaha: Human Resources Development

Radhakrishnan P: Road Transport & Highways | Shipping

Kiren Rijiju: Home Affairs

Krishan Pal: Social Justice & Empowerment

Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor: Tribal Affairs

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

Vishnu Deo Sai: Steel

Sudarshan Bhagat: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Y S Chowdary: Science & Technology | Earth Science

Jayant Sinha: Civil Aviation

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Information & Broadcasting

Babul Supriyo: Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Food Processing Industries

Vijay Sampla: Social Justice & Empowerment

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Finance | Corporate Affairs

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Human Resource Development

Ajay Tamta: Textiles

Krishna Raj: Women & Child Development

Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Chemicals & Fertilizers

Anupriya Patel: Health & Family Welfare

CR Chaudhary: Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

P P Chaudhary: Law & Justice Electronics & Information Technology

Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: Defence