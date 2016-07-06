Verbal Warrior Irani’s shift trends in Social Media
With Smriti Irani moving out from HRD Ministry, Brexit is not anymore a headline for the nation. In a major reshuffle in Union Cabinet on Tuesday, Smriti Irani was moved out of the HRD Ministry.
Irani will now head the textile ministry while Prakash Javadekar will replace him as the HRD minister.
And the latest decision by the Modi government to replace Smriti and assign new task has also made way for twitterattis to make her trend once again.
One tweet read ‘Smriti Irani will now have sufficient time to engage in twitter brawls.’ Similar trolls and tweets are the trending posts in social media and she is the only victim.
Newly inducted Anupriya Patel became Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare while MJ Akbar will be MoS External Affairs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted 19 new faces, elevating Minister of State for Environment Prakash Javadekar to the cabinet and dropping five junior ministers.
All the 19 new ministers sworn in at a solemn function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barring RPI leader Ramdas Athawale of Maharashtra and Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel of Uttar Pradesh.
Here is the portfolio of the Union Council of Ministers
Prime Minister:
Narendra Modi
Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions
Department of Atomic Energy
Department of Space
Cabinet Ministers
Rajnath Singh: Home Affairs
Sushma Swaraj: External Affairs
Arun Jaitley: Finance Corporate Affairs
M Venkaiah Naidu: Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation |Information & Broadcasting
Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Road Transport and Highways Shipping
Manohar Parrikar: Defence
Suresh Prabhu: Railways
- V. Sadananda Gowda: Statistics & Programme Implementation
Uma Bharati: Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation
Najma A. Heptulla: Minority Affairs
Shri Ramvilas Paswan: Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution
Kalraj Mishra: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises
Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Women & Child Development
Ananth Kumar: Chemicals & Fertilizers | Parliamentary Affairs
Ravi Shankar Prasad: Law & Justice | Electronics & Information Technology
Jagat Prakash Nadda: Health & Family Welfare
Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Civil Aviation
Anant Geete: Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises
Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Food Processing Industries
Narendra Singh Tomar: Rural Development | Panchayati Raj | Drinking Water & Sanitation
Chaudhary Birender Singh: Steel
Jual Oram: Tribal Affairs
Radha Mohan Singh: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Social Justice and Empowerment
Smriti Zubin Irani: Textiles
Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Science & Technology | Earth Sciences
Prakash Javadekar: Human Resource Development
Ministers of State
Rao Inderjit Singh: Planning (Independent Charge) | Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation
Bandaru Dattatreya: Labour & Employment (Independent Charge)
Rajiv Pratap Rudy: Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge)
Vijay Goel: Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) | Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation
Shripad Yesso Naik: AAYUSH (Independent Charge)
Dharmendra Pradhan: Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent Charge)
Piyush Goyal: Power (Independent Charge) Coal (Independent Charge) New and Renewable Energy (Independent Charge) Mines (Independent Charge)
Jitendra Singh: Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) Prime Minister’s Office Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Department of Atomic Energy Department of Space
Nirmala Sitharaman: Commerce and Industry (Independent Charge)
Mahesh Sharma: Culture (Independent Charge) Tourism (Independent Charge)
Manoj Sinha: Communications (Independent Charge) Railways
Anil Madhav Dave: Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Independent Charge)
General V. K. Singh: External Affairs
Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Finance
Faggan Singh Kulaste: Health & Family Welfare
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority Affairs | Parliamentary Affairs
SS Ahluwalia: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare | Parliamentary Affairs
Ramdas Athawale: Social Justice & Empowerment
Ram Kripal Yadav: Rural Development
Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises
Giriraj Singh: Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises
Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Home Affairs
G M Siddeshwara: Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises
Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi: Drinking Water & Sanitation
Rajen Gohain: Railways
Parshottam Rupala: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare | Panchayati Raj
MJ Akbar: External Affairs
Upendra Kushwaha: Human Resources Development
Radhakrishnan P: Road Transport & Highways | Shipping
Kiren Rijiju: Home Affairs
Krishan Pal: Social Justice & Empowerment
Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor: Tribal Affairs
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation
Vishnu Deo Sai: Steel
Sudarshan Bhagat: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Y S Chowdary: Science & Technology | Earth Science
Jayant Sinha: Civil Aviation
Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Information & Broadcasting
Babul Supriyo: Urban Development Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Food Processing Industries
Vijay Sampla: Social Justice & Empowerment
Arjun Ram Meghwal: Finance | Corporate Affairs
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Human Resource Development
Ajay Tamta: Textiles
Krishna Raj: Women & Child Development
Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Chemicals & Fertilizers
Anupriya Patel: Health & Family Welfare
CR Chaudhary: Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution
P P Chaudhary: Law & Justice Electronics & Information Technology
Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: Defence