New Maruthi Swift limited edition comes with a few add ons, price to start from INR 4.54 lakh

New Delhi, July 14: Maruti Swift base variants LXi and LDi have received new special edition DLX kits. The Swift which is steadily approaching the end of its lifespan now needs shot in the arm to maintain its momentum until the next gen model takes the baton.

Aimed at buyers on a strict budget, new Maruti Swift DLX limited edition adds a few feature comforts to the no-frills variants. Prices start from INR 4.54 lakh, cheaper than the mid-level VXi and VDi variants.

Specifications of Swift DLX

Maruti Swift DLX kit adds 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and front-door-mounted speakers, front and rear power windows, MID in the instrument console (calculates average fuel economy), fog lights, central locking, body colored wing mirrors and door handles, and blacked out pillars, as reported by thehansindia.com

Maruti Swift DLX special edition can be opted with either with a 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine or a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The former puts out 84 PS and 114 Nm of torque while the latter is capable of 75 PS and 190 Nm of torque. The base versions get standard 5-speed manual transmission.

Both of Maruti’s production plants are currently running at full capacity, so the in-demand Baleno and Vitara Brezza enjoy the priority for production than the Swift and Dzire whose sales numbers are maintained with discounts, offers and special editions like the DLX.