New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Cruising would be launched in India by next year

Paris, October 8: Suzuki Motors has revealed a new concept of their new S-Cross facelift, at the ongoing 2016 Paris Motor Show. S-cross facelift made a global debut a few weeks ago.

The new S-Cross crossover facelift is set to arrive in India by later next year.

Speaking about the new concept, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Cruising Concept gets aesthetics updates on the outside as well as inside, reports rushlane.com.

Outside, you can see glossy black inserts on the front grille, skid plate with silver bumper add-on, black alloys, silver side sills, a thin white strip running across its shoulder line.

On the inside, the concept gets contrasting white and brown leather seats, white leather inserts on the steering wheel and dashboard.

Speaking about the regular new S-Cross, it has been launched in the UK at a starting price of £14,999. Overall, the pre-facelift version has a mundane appearance, the new one has a bolder appeal but the new looks may polarize opinions. Other external changes include new alloy wheels, revised taillight detailing, and a reprofiled rear bumper. The dashboard design has been retained but Suzuki has introduced an updated infotainment system, improved MID, new trim options, fresh seat fabrics. The equipment level and variant lineup continue more or less unchanged.

The most significant update, however, comes in the form of the 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of 140 PS. The existing 1.6-litre petrol engine which is good for 120 PS and 156 Nm of torque, and the 1.6-litre diesel motor which produces 120 PS and 320 Nm of torque have been carried forward.

The Maruti S-Cross is expected to receive the facelift sometime in 2017. The Indian S-Cross is currently available with 1.3- and 1.6-litre diesel engines. Now that the trend is shifting towards petrol cars, Maruti is likely to introduce a petrol engine but it remains to be seen which one of the units will be selected.