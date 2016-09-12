New material can block cellphone radiation

Seoul, Sep 12: Scientists have developed a new material that can effectively block electromagnetic waves emitting from mobile phones, televisions, microwave ovens and other appliances.

Researchers led by Gu Jong-min from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) in Seoul and Drexel University in the US manufactured the material made out of MXene.

Mxene is a class of two-dimensional inorganic compounds made of titanium and carbon and a single layer is only about one nanometre.

Researchers found that Mxene can block the electromagnetic waves from mobile phones, televisions, microwave ovens and other appliances, Yonhap news agency reported.

One of the strengths of the material is it is easy to process and the cost is relatively cheap, they said.

“It is hoped that the developed material can be used not only to block electromagnetic waves but for other various purposes,” said Gu.

The research was published in the journal Science