New Moto Z2 Play smartphone launched for Rs 27,999

New Delhi, June15:Here’s a real-life scenario that many people can relate to. There’s an unscheduled power cut in your colony and many residences with no power back-up are in total darkness. In today’s mobile phone-dependent era, it’s fairly common for people to reach out to their devices and tap on to their flashlight app and illuminate their surroundings—a process that still takes some time as you need to first wake up your mobile phone, navigate the menu and then tap on the specific light app. With the new Moto Z2 Play smartphone, it’s simple and straight—you just shake the device twice and the flashlight comes to life in an instant. Do it again and it will shut off on its own.

Here’s another scenario. There’s a marvelous photo opportunity, for instance, a toddler or the family pet doing something funny, but by the time you reach out to your mobile phone, the moment is gone. Pretty frustrating, isn’t it? But with the Moto Z2 Play, all you need to do is simply twist the device and the camera comes to life in an instant and is ready to capture the moment.

At a time when most smartphones seem identical in appearance and specs sheet, Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has fired all its innovation engines and its new device —Moto Z2 Play—certainly stands out from the rest of the crowd. It’s the second generation of the Moto Z Play, it’s thinner, lighter and significantly faster. With the Moto Mods accessories, this device gives you an all-together new smartphone experience.

The Moto Z2 Play retails for Rs 27,999 and is available across leading mobile stores and Flipkart. We got the Lunar Gray variant for evaluation purpose, it is also available in Fine Gold colour. The new Moto features an all-metal unibody design that not only looks great, but stands up to everyday wear and tear. It has water repellent nano-coating too. Switched on, the 13.97 cm (5.5-inch) Full HD Super AMOLED display offers razor-sharp details, no matter what you are looking at. With its ultra-smooth 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, you can play games, stream video, and multitask without missing a beat.

There is 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for you to enjoy a blazing fast memory and never give storage a second thought. Its fingerprint reader with touch navigation ensures that you can instantly unlock your phone with all but a simple touch and effortlessly navigate your phone. You will also get an all-day battery (3000mAh) and by any chance if you forget to charge your Moto Z2 Play overnight, no problem—you can get upto 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging. Pretty impressive, isn’t it? Especially for those who are always in a hurry!

On the camera front, the Moto Z2 Play has 12 MP dual auto-focus pixel camera with 1.4um sensor, f/ 1.7 aperture, laser autofocus, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and dual LED correlated colour temperature (CCT) flash. Put simply, you can take brighter, sharper photos, even in low light, with the combination of laser auto-focus and dual auto-focus pixel technology on the device. The next generation laser auto-focus has an expanded range of up to 5 meters, so you can focus on objects three times further in a virtually dark environment. And with the 5 MP front camera and dual colour corrected flash, you will look great in your selfies day or night.

It is with the Moto Mods accessories that the magic really begins on the Moto Z2 Play. You can turn your phone into a movie projector, stereo speaker, battery powerhouse or a 10x optical zoom camera, in a snap. I checked out the audio accessory JBL SoundBoostMod and trust me, you can fully immerse yourself in a powerful audio experience. You can project and share anytime, anywhere with the Insta-Share Projector Mod that will project up to 70 inches so the big screen is always with you. Among other features, I liked the night display feature that automatically adjusts your screen to warmer tones at night, reducing the blue light that can disrupt your sleep.

In summary, there is a lot that you will like in the Moto Z2 Play. Be it build quality and design, ease of use or a host of innovative features—this Moto Play is vastly different and superior from other offerings. Highly recommended.