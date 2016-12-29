New-paraxylene-plant-at-Jamnagar-by-Reliance-Industries

Mumbai, Dec 28: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Wednesday said it has successfully commissioned the first phase of its 2.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) para-xylene (PX) plant at Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

“With the commissioning of this plant, RIL’s PX capacity will more than double from 2.0 MMTPA to 4.2 MMTPA,” the company said in a statement.

The company said with the commissioning of the entire PX capacity, RIL will be the world’s second largest PX producer with 9 per cent of global PX capacity and 11 per cent share of global production.

“Commissioning of the new PX plant marks beginning of the culmination of a series of projects including the refinery off-gas cracker, ethane import project and petcoke gasification. These projects are part of the largest contemporary investment, in excess of Rs 100,000 crore, in Refining and Petrochemicals sector anywhere in the world,” said RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani.

“Our projects are on schedule and at an advanced stage of mechanical completion. The new PX capacity takes us a step closer to being among the top 10 petrochemical players globally. This is a fitting tribute to our visionary Founder Chairman Shri Dhirubhai H. Ambani,” Ambani added, on the day which also marks the birth anniversary of Reliance’s Founder Chairman Dhirubhai Ambani.

–IANS

ppg/vd