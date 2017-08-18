New RBI currency notes image of Rs 50 and Rs 20 denominations with numerals leaked came out on social media

New Delhi,August18:Last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcement of demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December had said that it will soon be coming up with new currency notes of Rs 50 and Rs 20 denominations with numerals in ascending size in the number panels and without intaglio printing.

Since then, there was no official word on these notes and the buzz around them had died until today, when pictures of the yet-to-be-unveiled note of Rs 50 denomination came out on social media, according to The Indian Express.

The notes are pale turquoise in colour, quite different from the notes of the same denomination that are currently in circulation.

Going by the picture, the new currency notes are in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005 and will bear the signature of current RBI Governor Urjit Patel. “The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, without inset letter in both the number panels, bearing signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and the year of printing ‘2016’ printed on the reverse of the banknote,” Urjit Patel had said last year.

Since there is no official word on these images that are going viral, it is hard to tell if it is actually the new Rs 50 note or yet another social media trap. Last year, RBI had said that the design and security features of the new notes will be similar to the old tender, which will continue in circulation.

Meanwhile, a government official was quoted saying by The Hindu Business Line that the new notes will sport the motif of a South Indian temple on the reverse. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify these claims or the authenticity of the image.

After the government had withdrawn old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on the night of November 8 last year, the RBI introduced new notes of Rs 500 (stone-grey in colour) and Rs 2000 (purple in colour) in order to refill the vacuum left by the withdrawal of the banned notes.