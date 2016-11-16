New record in first 24 Hours for Emma Watson-starrer ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Washington, Nov 16: Emma Watson-starrer ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is breaking records even before hitting the big screens with the first trailer getting a whopping 127.6 million views in just 24 hours.

The first official trailer, which was released a day ago, has officially booted ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ for the most views in a 24 hour period, reports E! Online.

The second movie to the James Foley directed ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ garnered 114 million views after its trailer was released earlier this year, topping ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ with a 112 million views.

Disney fans far and wide have helped the Disney’s live-action hit a whopping 127.6 million views in just one calendar day.

The beloved ‘Harry Potter’ alum’s page also accounted for 27 million of those clicks.

Also starring Ian McKellan, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Ewan McGregor and Dan Stevens, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is slated to release on March 17, 2017.