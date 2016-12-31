Is the new Rs1000 currency note grey or green?

Mumbai,Dec31: Just a few days ago of the demonetisation of rupees 5,00 and 1,000 notes, Twitter was abuzz with images of the pink coloured Rs 2000 note bundles.

The speculation was rife that these may be the new notes the Reserve Bank of India may be launching in the new year. After demonetisation on November 8, Rs 2,000 notes became a reality which were launched along with new Rs 5,00 notes by the RBI.

Social media is again sharing pictures of Rs 1,000 notes, and rumours mills have started ringing again that emerald green coloured notes could be the new Rs 1,000 notes in your wallet soon.

After the note ban, the Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das had said that a Rs 1,000 notes with new colour combination and new design Rs 1,000 notes will be released, but that would take time.

In early December, there were images of grey coloured Rs 1,000 notes circulating on social media. So whether the new Rs 1,000 note would eventually become a reality, or would it be the green or grey coloured Rs 1,000 notes.

There are at least three glaring errors in these notes. The first is that the denomination on the notes written above Mahatma Gandhi’s photo in this image in Devnagari script — in Hindi — says “do hazaar rupaye,” or two thousand rupees.

The second error is in the numerical denomination of the notes written near the thumb of the person holding them. Look closely, and you will see that the “1” in the “Rs 1000” written there is upside down. Also, given the new design of the Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes, that number should also be in Devnagari.

The third is the number of slanted lines on the left and right-hand sides of the notes. These seem to be the same as on Rs 2,000 currency notes. All in all, the image seems like a badly photoshopped version of a person holding Rs 2,000 currency notes.