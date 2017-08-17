New rule says commander serve a one-year notice period before leaving their airline to join another one.

NEW DELHI,August17: Commanders working with Indian carriers will now have to serve a one-year notice period before leaving their airline to join another one. Bowing to pressure from big airlines, Indian aviation authorities decided on Wednesday to extend the earlier notice period of six months for all pilots to a year for captains and commanders.

Pilots have been warned that failure to abide by the new rules would invite strict action, including debarring their flying licence permanently or temporarily. Pilots said they would challenge the aviation ministry order legally and termed the situation as one of “bonded labour”. The DGCA said the civil aviation requirement had been issued “with the approval of the ministry of civil aviation vide their letters… AV-32018/1/2017-DG dated August 14, 2017.”

Incidentally, about two years back the aviation ministry had decided not to interfere in such matters, terming it an employer-employee relation.

“It has been decided by the government that any act on the part of pilots, including resignation from the airlines without a minimum notice period of one year in respect of commanders and six months in respect of co-pilots, which may result into last minute cancellation of flights and harassment to passengers, would be treated as an act against the public interest,” the order by DGCA B S Bhullar said.

A few top airlines had told the government they had placed orders for hundreds of planes and needed some assurance about pilots’ remaining with them. Gulf carriers have long poached highly trained pilots of desi airlines and in recent times Indian airlines have been doing the same from each other. “But where we work or not is a commercial decision like in any field. Why should the aviation ministry interfere in what is essentially an employer-employee relation? Where is the ministry when airlines don’t pay us on time or deny hikes?” fumed a senior commander.

Bhullar’s order tries to strike a balance between interests of airlines and pilots. “In case an air transport undertaking (read airline) resorts to reduction in the salary/perks or otherwise alters the terms and conditions of the employment to the disadvantage of the employee pilot during the notice period, the pilot shall be free to make a request for his release before the expiry of the notice period and the air transport undertaking shall accept his request,” the order said.

Justifying its move, the DGCA said, “It has been observed that pilots are resigning without providing any notice to the airlines. In some cases, even groups of pilots resign together without notice and as a result airlines are forced to cancel their flights at the last minute. Sometimes such an abrupt action is in the form of a concerted move, which is tantamount to holding the airline to ransom and leaving the travelling public stranded. This is a highly undesirable practice and goes against the public interest.”