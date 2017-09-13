New Series 3 Apple Smartwatch make calls, turns comic book fantasy into reality

California/United States, September 13: More than two years after Apple Watch was released, Apple Inc finally decided to replicate the 1940s comic strip technology, an advance that analysts say it would spur the sales. The Series 3 of the Apple Watch was released on Tuesday with the much-awaited iPhone X, that featured wireless Long term Evolution connectivity. It infers that the customers can make phone calls or send text messages from the watch without needing to have an iPhone nearby, as they do with earlier models.

According to reliable sources, the capacity to make calls with a wristwatch has grabbed the imagination of the tech addicts at least since it was evidently featured in Dick Tracy, the comic about a private detective in 1946 who used to make calls from his wrist to help bust bad guys.

According to media reports, Jeff Williams, the Chief Operating officer said at the launch event that “This has been our vision from the beginning. Now you can go for a run with just your watch and still be connected. It’s really nice to know you can be reached if needed.”

Accordingly, the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sold the smart watches with mobile data connectivity since 2014, but at first the devices were huge and had poor battery life because the data connection consumed extra power. They also required a separate phone number.

According to the official reports, Apple claims that its new Series 3, would have up to 18 hours of battery life and is only a fraction of a millimeter thicker than the previous Series 2. And it will have the same phone number as a customer’s iPhone, which is still required. Apple further said that all four major United States carriers would be offering service for the watch, and AT&T Inc and T-Mobile United Staes Inc both said it would cost an extra $10 a month.

According to reports from business analysts, they believe that the new connectivity could ignite sales, though there is little consensus as to how much At $399 (roughly Rs. 25,540), the new Watch is only slightly more expensive than the previous model, the $329 (roughly Rs. 21,000) Series 2, which introduced standalone Global Positioning System capability. That $70 extra cost of the new series watch could buy much more useful capabilities including the ability to stream music from Apple Music.

Bob O’Donnel of the Techanalysis Research said that “The third time is the charm for the watch.” Brian Blau, an Apple analyst with Gartner said that “What may hold some consumers back is the monthly recurring charge, which would far exceed the extra cost of the Series 3 over older watches over time. That is true fact that one must pay for that extra data plan, but the carriers are at least going to make it relatively easy to do.”

Apple does not comment on how many Apple Watches it sells. Toni Sacconaghi, the Bernstein analyst believes that Apple would sell 12 million watches in its fiscal 2017 and 14 million to 15 million in fiscal 2018. Gene Munster with Loup Ventures predicted that a much bigger bump upto 26 million units in 2018. However, the Apple Watch would remain a blip in the Apples’s sales that were around $215 billion in 2016.