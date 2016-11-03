The all new Skoda Rapid facelift 2016 is launching today in the Indian automotive market. The new Rapid facelift gets cosmetic updates to its exteriors and interiors. Here we bring you the live streaming of the Skoda Rapid launch event.

Skoda Auto, the Czech car manufacturer, is finally launching the all new Skoda Rapid facelift 2016 in India. While the Rapid was first launched in India in 2011, this will be the first major update for the mid size sedan in the Indian car market.

The new Skoda Rapid gets revised styling on the exteriors and the interiors while mechanically, the new car will come with an updated diesel engine while the petrol unit will be similar to the existing model. Bookings for the new Rapid facelift have already been started at an initial down payment of INR 1 lakh.

The new car comes with a new butterfly grille and redesigned projector headlamps along with LED DRLs and new front bumper while the overall design of the car remains the same.

The new Skoda Rapid facelift is expected to be priced at INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

The new Skoda Rapid will come with updated interiors along with a plush new cabin. The car gets new dashboard design along with a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and leather upholstery for seats and other interior parts.

Features list include touch-screen infotainment system, an MID unit for the instrument cluster, Climatronic – automatic climate control system, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicator, rear AC vents, cruise control system, rain sensing wipers and the likes. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS along with EBD, hill hold control, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and park-tronic rear parking sensors among others.

The new Skoda Rapid 2016 facelift will be powered by the same 1.6-litre MPI petrol engine along with an updated 1.5-litre diesel motor. While the 1.6-litre MPI four-cylinder petrol engine pumps out a maximum power of 103 BHP and a peak torque of 153 Nm, the updated 1.5-litre TDI four-cylinder diesel motor is capable of producing 108 BHP of maximum power while developing 250 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission duties are carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both the engines. While the petrol variant gets a 6-speed DSG automatic gearbox, the diesel variant comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Source : http://www.india.com/