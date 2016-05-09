New Sony home projector for better movie experience

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Sony India on Monday launched a new home projector with 4K high dynamic range (HDR) capability for a better movie experience.

Upgraded with HDR technology, the Rs.6,63,300 “VPL-VW320ES” home projector offers best image quality.

“HDR imagery is the closest representation of the reality in this home projector with high contrasts, increased colour depth, brighter highlights and deeper blacks,” Sony India said in a statement.

“VPL-VW320ES” is the third Sony home cinema projector to support 4K HDR format in the existing range after VPL-VW5000ES and VPL-VW52ES.

VPL-VW320ES will be available in the market by May end.