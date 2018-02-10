New study reveals that pets can help heal mental diseases

Washington D.C, February 10: A recent joint study conducted by 3 UK universities has revealed that the pets can help to heal mental diseases. The researchers from the universities of Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton suggest who conducted the study have suggested that pets provide benefits to those with mental health conditions.

They said that the therapeutic function pets can play in easing mental disease healing is immense. The study, led by Dr Helen Brooks from the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Psychology, Health and Society, aimed to explore the extent, nature and quality of the evidence implicating the role and utility of pet ownership for people living with a mental health condition.

The team of researchers systematically reviewed 17 international research papers, to identify the positive, negative and neutral impacts of pet ownership. The research highlighted the ‘intensiveness’ of connectivity people share with animal companion and how it elevated the spirit people with mental illness, especially the one battling depression.

The findings have been published in BMC Psychiatry.