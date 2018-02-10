New study reveals that pets can help heal mental diseases

February 10, 2018 | By :
New study reveals that pets can help heal mental diseases

Washington D.C, February 10:  A recent joint study conducted by 3 UK universities has revealed that the pets can help to heal mental diseases. The researchers from the universities of Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton suggest  who conducted the study have suggested that pets provide benefits to those with mental health conditions.

They said that the therapeutic function pets can play in easing mental disease healing is immense.  The study, led by Dr Helen Brooks from the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Psychology, Health and Society, aimed to explore the extent, nature and quality of the evidence implicating the role and utility of pet ownership for people living with a mental health condition.

The team of researchers systematically reviewed 17 international research papers, to identify the positive, negative and neutral impacts of pet ownership. The research highlighted the ‘intensiveness’ of connectivity people share with animal companion and how it elevated the spirit people with mental illness, especially the one battling depression.

The findings have been published in BMC Psychiatry.

Tags: ,
Related News
Safe and effective alternative to reverse depression: No more medication as it causes serious side effects
 Health benefits of Yoga: Transform your body and mental health
15-year-old rape survivor who is also suffering from mental health missing from her house a day before identification parade
Prince Harry suffered “total chaos” in mental health in order to deal with the death of his mother Princess Diana
Spending too much time online can lead to more mental health problems: Study
Animal rights activist says it’s inhumane to own pets, but abortion through all 9 months is OK
Top