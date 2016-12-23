New Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan assumed charge

Just after assuming charge, the Chief Secretary called on Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at his chamber.

Chennai, Dec 23: Girija Vaidyanathan, senior IAS officer today assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

She reached her office at around 9.20 a.m., and assumed office within a few minutes, without any media glare. Since the DIPR officials have informed the media that she is likely to take over at 10 a.m., there was no one to cover her arrival. She is the 45th Chief Secretary of the State and the fourth woman officer to assume the top post.

Her appointment to the top post followed the IT raids in the residence and office of her predecessor P Rama Mohana Rao.

