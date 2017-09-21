New Tata Nexon Launched At Rs 5.85 Lakh

Finally Tata has launched its first sub-4m SUV in India. Prices for the Nexon start from Rs 5.85 lakh and go up to Rs 9.45 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

It is available in four trim levels – XE, XM, XT and XZ+ -, with both the petrol and the diesel engine. It gets a lot of attractive goodies both inside and out, and is powered by a set of powerful engines.

The price of the Tata Nexon price variant the variant wise pricing.

XE Petrol Rs 5.85 Lakh, XM Petrol Rs 6.5 Lakh, XT Petrol Rs 7.3 Lakh XZ+ Petrol Rs 8.5 Lakh

Diesel Tata Nexon XE Diesel – Rs 6.85 L Tata Nexon XM Diesel- Rs 7.4 L Tata Nexon XT Diesel- Rs 8.15 L Tata Nexon XZ Diesel- Rs 9.3 L Tata Nexon XZ+ Diesel- Rs 9.45 L

These are the different color variant of Tata Nexon

The new Tata Nexon is available with a total of five color options – Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white.

The all-new car will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. The Nexon SUV is based on the company’s new IMPACT design language and brings a new urbanish design to the table.

The cabin of the Tata Nexon is a fresh take on any SUV, with a multi shade cabin and a bucket load of segment first features.

Some of the features are Projector headlamps with DRLs, Eight speaker Harman 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, voice commands, message readout and reply, tront centre armrest with sliding tambour door storage, Smart key with push-button start (wearable wrist band) and more.

The Tata Nexon gets an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 110 PS power and 260 Nm of torque. There’s also a petrol 1.2-litre Revotron unit with 110 PS output and 170 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT in process for coming days.