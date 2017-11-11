New technique by farmers where usage of weedicides, microbial cultures can help in curbing pollution levels

New Delhi, November 11: As the air quality and visibility continues to be harmfully low, it affected the normal life of people in Delhi-NCR area. Moreover, the entry of heavy vehicles from other states make the roads in Delhi congested with an increase in pollution levels.

The pollution level is so high in the city that schools are shut down till Sunday, people are not even able to breathe properly. Elderly people and those having heart ailments were asked to stay indoors as much as possible.People who go for work everyday are told to wear masks.

One of the main reasons for this increasing pollution in the city is due to stubble burning in neighbouring areas. The stubble burning issue is making the air polluted and people find difficulty in breathing also.

So, to tackle this issue, the different departments of Maharashtra government are using techniques implemented by farmers to stop pollution and also forest fires. This method is also increasing the income of farmers.

This new technique which is implemented by the farmers called as Saguna Rice technique. In this technique, tillage would be completely avoided and the residue of the earlier crop is disintegrated into soil by using weedicides and microbial cultures.

In this technique, the farmers use fertilizers to boost nutrients or nitrogen, phosphorous and potash in soil. If the plant residue of earlier crop is left to decompose in soil, it will then bring in earthworms, which will help crops.

According to sources, the farming is almost doubled and the income of the farmers is also doubled and the input cost is reduced by more than half since no tilling or pesticide is being used.

The savings of the farmers has also increased as the crops are resilient to insect-pests and climate change. This technique is good solution to curb the pollution an it will also help in retaining the stubble and being decomposed in the soil brought out the organic content for the next crop.